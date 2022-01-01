Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Amagansett
/
Amagansett
/
Margherita Pizza
Amagansett restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Il Buco al Mare
231 Main Street, Amagansett
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$24.00
Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil
More about Il Buco al Mare
SEAFOOD
Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
4 Amagansett Square Drive, Amagansett
Avg 4.5
(2863 reviews)
Margherita Pizza
$22.00
tomato base, mozzarella, basil
More about Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett
