Almond cake in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve almond cake

Johnny's Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Johnny's Tavern

30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (1961 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Cake$10.00
bordeaux cherry glacé | house-made whipped cream
More about Johnny's Tavern
Cushman Market and Cafe image

 

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Almond Pound Cake$4.50
More about Cushman Market and Cafe

