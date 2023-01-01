Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Almond cake in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Almond Cake
Amherst restaurants that serve almond cake
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Johnny's Tavern
30 Boltwood Walk, Amherst
Avg 4.5
(1961 reviews)
Almond Cake
$10.00
bordeaux cherry glacé | house-made whipped cream
More about Johnny's Tavern
Cushman Market and Cafe
491 Pine St, Amherst
No reviews yet
Raspberry Almond Pound Cake
$4.50
More about Cushman Market and Cafe
