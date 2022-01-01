Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Amherst

Go
Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Cole's Public House image

SANDWICHES

Cole's Public House

209 S Main St, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Cut Into Strips
More about Cole's Public House
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle

300 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$12.99
Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
More about The Brew Kettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst

Mac And Cheese

Burritos

Tacos

Chili

Quesadillas

Meatloaf

Cornbread

Map

More near Amherst to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Strongsville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Olmsted

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Avon Lake

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elyria

No reviews yet

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston