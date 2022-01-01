Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Amherst

Amherst restaurants
Toast

Amherst restaurants that serve cobb salad

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst image

 

Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst

105 Park Ave, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$16.00
grilled chicken, bacon, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Amherst
The Brew Kettle image

 

The Brew Kettle Amherst

300 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about The Brew Kettle Amherst

