Mac and cheese in
Amherst
/
Amherst
/
Mac And Cheese
Amherst restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SANDWICHES
Cole's Public House
209 S Main St, Amherst
Avg 4.5
(506 reviews)
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.00
Made to Order Mac! Traditional Cheese Sauce and Cavatappi Pasta
More about Cole's Public House
The Brew Kettle
300 Church Street, Amherst
No reviews yet
Mac and Cheese
$2.99
More about The Brew Kettle
Browse other tasty dishes in Amherst
Meatloaf
Tacos
More near Amherst to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Strongsville
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Rocky River
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Avon Lake
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Westlake
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Elyria
No reviews yet
Avon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Oberlin
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sandusky
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Port Clinton
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Mansfield
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston