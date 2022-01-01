Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Voted best pizza in town 10 years running. Stop by for our giant thin-crust pizza slices, fresh salads or a pint from our rotating craft beer and wine selection. Locally owned and operated, supporting fellow local businesses. Try the best!
PIZZA • SALADS
44 State Street • $$
Location
44 State Street
Newburyport MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
