Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport. Voted best pizza in town 10 years running. Stop by for our giant thin-crust pizza slices, fresh salads or a pint from our rotating craft beer and wine selection. Locally owned and operated, supporting fellow local businesses. Try the best!

PIZZA • SALADS

44 State Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Bruschetta$11.50
Hand cut Italian-style tomato salsa served with toasted focaccia crostini.
SM Leanne Special$17.00
A light sauce pizza topped with fresh baby spinach, roasted Chinese eggplant, fresh pineapple and a barbecue sauce drizzle.
SM Rail Trail Roasted Veggie$17.00
A tasty blend of herb-roasted eggplant, zucchini and summer squash with fresh mozzarella and basil.
SM Threadneedle 3-Cheese$17.00
A white pizza with fresh garlic, diced tomatoes, herbed ricotta, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
Athletic Ipa Non~Alc$5.00
Calzone$13.50
SM Mall Mediterranean$17.00
A big fat Greek Pizza - Fresh spinach, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta and mozzarella cheeses with our house-made tomato sauce.
SM Anna Jaques$17.00
A healthy mix of fresh baby spinach, broccoli florets and feta cheese.
SM Market Square$17.00
A white pizza with fresh garlic, baby spinach and crumbled feta cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

44 State Street

Newburyport MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
