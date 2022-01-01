Newburyport pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Newburyport

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Classic Burger$18.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

44 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
LG Clipper$22.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG French Fries$4.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Small Cheese$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza
SM French Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
