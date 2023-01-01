Crispy beef in Andover
800 Federal Street, Andover
|Birria Slow Braised, Crispy Beef Quesadilla and Tajin Fries
|$9.99
A traditional Dish From Jalisco Mexico, this variation is a slow braised Beef in a citrus chili broth. Finely Shredded and cooked in flour tortilla with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and minced onion. This is served with a jus dipping sauce and Tajin spiced Fries.
|Birria Slow Braised, Crispy Beef Tacos and Tajin Fries
|$11.49
A traditional Dish From Jalisco Mexico, this variation is a slow braised Beef in a citrus chili broth. Finely Shredded and cooked in a crispy corn taco with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and minced onion. This is served with a jus dipping sauce and Tajin spiced Fries.
