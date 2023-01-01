Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy beef in Andover

Andover restaurants
Andover restaurants that serve crispy beef

Karma Restaurant

209 North Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Honey w. Beef$19.00
More about Karma Restaurant
Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

800 Federal Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Slow Braised, Crispy Beef Quesadilla and Tajin Fries$9.99
A traditional Dish From Jalisco Mexico, this variation is a slow braised Beef in a citrus chili broth. Finely Shredded and cooked in flour tortilla with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and minced onion. This is served with a jus dipping sauce and Tajin spiced Fries.
Birria Slow Braised, Crispy Beef Tacos and Tajin Fries$11.49
A traditional Dish From Jalisco Mexico, this variation is a slow braised Beef in a citrus chili broth. Finely Shredded and cooked in a crispy corn taco with cotija cheese, fresh cilantro and minced onion. This is served with a jus dipping sauce and Tajin spiced Fries.
More about Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric

