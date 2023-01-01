Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pineapple fried rice in
Andover
/
Andover
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Andover restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
SALADS • NOODLES
Thai Sweet Basil
209 N Main st, Andover
Avg 4.5
(1219 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$16.95
More about Thai Sweet Basil
Gati Thai Bistro
12 POST OFFICE AVE, Andover
Avg 4.6
(105 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$16.95
More about Gati Thai Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Andover
Pad See
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Enchiladas
Bisque
Carrot Cake
Tortilla Soup
Gnocchi
Chicken Marsala
More near Andover to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Dracut
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Wilmington
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Middleton
No reviews yet
North Reading
No reviews yet
Tewksbury
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(988 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(139 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston