Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Andover

Go
Andover restaurants
Toast

Andover restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Thai Sweet Basil image

SALADS • NOODLES

Thai Sweet Basil

209 N Main st, Andover

Avg 4.5 (1219 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
More about Thai Sweet Basil
Gati Thai Bistro image

 

Gati Thai Bistro

12 POST OFFICE AVE, Andover

Avg 4.6 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$16.95
More about Gati Thai Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Andover

Pad See

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Enchiladas

Bisque

Carrot Cake

Tortilla Soup

Gnocchi

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Andover to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Dracut

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Methuen

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Middleton

No reviews yet

North Reading

No reviews yet

Tewksbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston