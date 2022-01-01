Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Anniston restaurants you'll love

Anniston restaurants
  • Anniston

Must-try Anniston restaurants

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image

 

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar

917 Noble Street, Anniston

Avg 4.4 (1664 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Ranch$0.50
Traditional Club Salad$10.99
The Club Sandwich$9.99
More about Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar
JoJo's Swamp Shack image

 

JoJo's Swamp Shack

8896 McClellan Blvd, Anniston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about JoJo's Swamp Shack
Darkhorse Saloon image

 

Darkhorse Saloon

1113 noble street, anniston

No reviews yet
More about Darkhorse Saloon
PURE Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL

PURE Sports Bar & Grill

1800 S Quintard Ave, Anniston

Avg 4.5 (216 reviews)
More about PURE Sports Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

The Oaks On Cherokee

201 Cherokee Trail, Anniston

No reviews yet
More about The Oaks On Cherokee
