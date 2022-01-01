Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Antioch

Go
Antioch restaurants
Toast

Antioch restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Tacos$15.99
Grilled chicken, crushed avocado, onions,
cilantro, salsa verde
Grilled Chicken Grab and Go$80.99
(8 WHOLE SANDWICHES)
Marinated chicken breast flame-grilled served on toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato served on the side
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Consumer pic

 

Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

950 Hillside Ave, Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Char-grilled chicken breast served on a bun. Served breaded or blackened add $1.
More about Anastasia's Restaurant & Sports Lounge - Antioch

Browse other tasty dishes in Antioch

Lasagna

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Tuna Salad

Salmon

Pies

Carrot Cake

Cake

Map

More near Antioch to explore

Kenosha

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Libertyville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Mchenry

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lake Villa

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fox Lake

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1539 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston