Nachos in Antioch
Antioch restaurants that serve nachos
More about Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch
|Asian Nachos
|$12.00
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL
Johnny's Snack Shop
1500 Main St, Antioch
|Super Nachos
|$12.99
resh corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, tomato, cilantro, red & green salsa, onions, crushed avocado, sour cream and jalapenos
ADD: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp