Nachos in Antioch

Antioch restaurants
Antioch restaurants that serve nachos

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake

25276 W Grass Lake Rd, Antioch

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Nachos$12.00
More about Sunset Grill on Bluff Lake
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Super Nachos$12.99
resh corn tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, tomato, cilantro, red & green salsa, onions, crushed avocado, sour cream and jalapenos
ADD: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Rivalry Alehouse image

 

Rivalry Alehouse

945 Main St., Antioch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
German Nachos$14.99
House made fried tortillas topped with slow roasted pork belly, BBQ hoisin sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico di Gallo and avocado. Garnished with radishes and green onion.
More about Rivalry Alehouse

