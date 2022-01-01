Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Ballston
/
Arlington
/
Ballston
/
Baklava
Ballston restaurants that serve baklava
Rus Uz
1000 N. Randolph St, Arlington
No reviews yet
Baklava
$8.50
More about Rus Uz
SALADS
Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
671 N Glebe Rd, Arlington
Avg 4.7
(1138 reviews)
baklava
$2.50
flaky, nutty, honey-sweetened middle eastern treat
More about Mezeh Mediterranean Grill - Arlington
