Ceviche in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Toast

Ballston restaurants that serve ceviche

TACOS

bartaco

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.8 (732 reviews)
ceviche$10.00
shrimp and cod tossed with fresh chiles, diced tomato and avocado in a bright citrus marinade, topped with cilantro, red onion and cayenne contains: garlic, onion, fish, shellfish ^ are raw or undercooked. consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.
More about bartaco
