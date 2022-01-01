Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Ballston

Ballston restaurants
Ballston restaurants that serve eel

SUSHI

Rolld

4238 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 3.9 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Unagi (Eel) 2 Piece$6.00
More about Rolld
POKE

Poké it Up

4401 Fairfax Dr, Arlington

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Eel Bowl$19.99
Eel Bowl$19.99
Eel, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago eggs, tempura flakes, and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
More about Poké it Up

