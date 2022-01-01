Chicken salad in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve chicken salad
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Eatery
2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Pasture Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Our signature organic blend of seasonal greens, applewood bacon, hard boiled egg, avocado, grilled chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, teardrop tomatoes, and a buttermilk ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bob & Edith's Diner
539 23rd St S, Arlington
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$11.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
|$23.99
Mixed greens tossed green apple slices, roasted pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles. Topped with grilled chicken.