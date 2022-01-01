Crab cakes in Crystal City
Crystal City restaurants that serve crab cakes
The Freshman
2011 Crystal Drive, Arlington
|Crab Cake Platter
|$22.00
Two 3oz. crab cakes, cole slaw, french fries, chipotle aioli
McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks
2010 Crystal Dr, Arlington
|Lump Crab Cake
|$22.00
Tartar Sauce
Crystal Bonsai Sushi
553 23rd St S, Arlington
|Colossal Crab Cake Sandwich
|$27.99
All lump crab meat (no fillers), blended with the chef's secret seasoning, and broiled to perfection. Served on a soft brioche roll with your choice of side and tartar sauce.
|Twin Chesapeake Crab Cake Platter
|$55.99
Best crab cake in town served with your choice of two sides.
Crystal City Sports Pub
529 23rd St S, Arlington
