Chocolate mousse in
Shirlington
/
Arlington
/
Shirlington
/
Chocolate Mousse
Shirlington restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
FRENCH FRIES
Osteria da Nino
2900 S QUINCY ST, ARLINGTON
Avg 4.3
(964 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$8.00
Chocolate mousse, whipped cream
More about Osteria da Nino
TAPAS
Palette 22
4053 Campbell Ave, Arlington
Avg 4.1
(1498 reviews)
Dark Chocolate Mousse
$8.00
More about Palette 22
