Arugula Bistro

Arugula Bistro is a casual, comfortable, white table cloth bistro. Our dining room is warm, inviting & comfortable where we always strive to treat you as friends in our home. The chef/owner Christiane named it after her favorite green. It is a Northern Italian aromatic green, a bit peppery. The name is playful, rolls off the tongue easily, and is fun to say! Our menu is diverse, offering plenty of vegetarian options as well. All desserts are made in-house and we now offer a late-night menu at our new bar. We look forward to welcoming you into our dining room and cooking for you soon!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

953 farmington avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (457 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Calamari$16.00
za’atar dusted calamari, tossed in pesto and served on a salad of watercress, artichoke hearts, black olives, red onions & roasted red peppers
Fried Korean Cauliflower$10.00
tossed in a ginger-soy glaze, sesame seeds and scallion
Roasted Eggplant$19.00
Roasted Eggplant...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, burrata & roasted eggplant
Wild Mushroom$19.00
Wild Mushroom...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, duxelles, mushrooms, blue cheese, finished with arugula & dressed in a truffle vinaigrette
Kale & Brussel Sprouts$12.00
radicchio, toasted almonds, mahon cheese and dried cherries
Arugula Burger$16.00
"Arugula Burger" ...Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef, Kansas
house-made sherried bacon jam, muenster, roasted tomatoes, arugula & a smoky aioli...fries and p's house-made pickle
Megadarra$22.00
an egyptian classic...consisting of lentils & rice, cumin-scented onions & mushrooms...served with a tomato, cuke, scallion salad...vegan & excellent protein
Fattoush$12.00
Lebanese bread salad... tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, torn pita, radish, chick peas, capers, black olives & red onions
Israeli Couscous$22.00
...this dish lends itself to a bit of “spice”...can be made without chicken housemade chicken confit, pulled off the bone, and a mélange of mushrooms, zucchini, red peppers, broccoli, cauliflower & spinach, in a light curry vinaigrette
Arugula$19.00
Arugula...onion marmalade & asiago cheese, burrata baked and topped with arugula, tomatoes & tossed with virgin olive oil & lemon
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

953 farmington avenue

West Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
