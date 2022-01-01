Beef noodles in Ashburn
Ashburn restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
Hot Pot Legend Ashburn
20462 Exchange St., Ashburn
|Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup (Spicy)
|$16.00
More about Pho Nomenal
Pho Nomenal
20447 Exchange Street, Ashburn
|B11. Beef Noodle Salad - Bun Bo Xao
|$15.99
Stir-fried beef is served in the Vermicelli Bowl to create a great meal that fills your tummy. Vermicelli Bowl includes Rice Vermicelli, Stir-fried beef, Vegetables, and pickled carrot and radish.