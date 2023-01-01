Paneer tikka in Ashburn
More about BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
BAWARCHI BIRYANIS ASHBURN
44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150, ASHBURN
|2 Paneer Tikka Biryanis and 1 Appetizer
|$33.80
Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
|Paneer Tikka Naan
|$4.00
Stuffed Naan - A delightful Indian Naan that is stuffed with a classic and delectable mixture of Kashmiri spices or Paneer Tikka or Chicken Tikka or Kheema.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$14.40
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in tomato sauce with a touch of special cream.
More about Eataliano - 43150 Broadlands Center Plaza Suite 178
Eataliano - 43150 Broadlands Center Plaza Suite 178
43150 Broadlands Center PlazaSuite 178, Ashburn
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka Pizza
|$0.00
Fresh shredded mozzarella cheese, Homemade curry sauce, house-marinated Tandoori Paneer, Red onion, green pepper, Cilantro, and fresh diced tomato.