Roti in
Asheville
/
Asheville
/
Roti
Asheville restaurants that serve roti
Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B, ASHEVILLE
No reviews yet
Roti
$4.99
Flatbread made in tandoor from stoneground whole wheat flour (V).
More about Mehfil Asheville - 5 BILTMORE AV, SUITE B
Andaaz
28 Hendersonville Rd., Asheville
No reviews yet
Tandoori Roti
$4.00
Tandoori Roti
$4.00
More about Andaaz
