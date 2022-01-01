Key lime pies in Asheville
Asheville restaurants that serve key lime pies
Sunny Point Cafe
626 Haywood Rd, Asheville
|Ice box key lime pie
|$8.00
Black Bear Pizza
3094 Sweeten creek Rd, Asheville
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.00
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
6 Boston Way Ste. 20, Asheville
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
Well-Bred Bakery & Café
1 Page Ave. #112G, Asheville
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.50
Made with fresh key lime juice and a ginger spiced cookie crust.