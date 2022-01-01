Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Aspen

Go
Aspen restaurants
Toast

Aspen restaurants that serve grits

Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMPS & GRIT$25.00
JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY STONE GROUND GRITS, SAUTEED GREENS
More about Mawa's Kitchen
Item pic

 

CHICA

501 E Dean St., Aspen

No reviews yet
Grits$12.00
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
More about CHICA

Browse other tasty dishes in Aspen

Avocado Toast

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Meatloaf

Pudding

Waffles

Omelettes

Burritos

Map

More near Aspen to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston