Chicken salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken salad

BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
crispy chicken salad$13.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

120 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (507 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown

