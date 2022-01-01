Grits in Midtown
Midtown restaurants that serve grits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta
60 11th Street, Atlanta
|Grilled Steak with Grits
|$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nook on Piedmont Park
1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta
|Shrimp & Grits Stuffed Burger
|$16.00
Stuffed with sautéed shrimp, Gouda cheese and Andouille sausage, topped with a fried Gouda and Andouille studded grit cake, spinach, tomato, and smoked tomato beurre blanc sauce.
People’s Choice ‘Best Burger’ at Battle of the Burgers 2010