Grits in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve grits

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.00
Shrimp and Grits$18.00
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta

60 11th Street, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1243 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak with Grits$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Atlanta
The Nook on Piedmont Park image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nook on Piedmont Park

1144 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (2678 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits Stuffed Burger$16.00
Stuffed with sautéed shrimp, Gouda cheese and Andouille sausage, topped with a fried Gouda and Andouille studded grit cake, spinach, tomato, and smoked tomato beurre blanc sauce.
People’s Choice ‘Best Burger’ at Battle of the Burgers 2010
More about The Nook on Piedmont Park

