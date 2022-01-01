Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve grits

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
blackened, domestically wild-caught shrimp, andouille cream, mcewen & sons heirloom grits, scallions
Side McEwen & Sons Grits$6.00
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
blackened, domestic gulf shrimp, andouille cream, smoked gouda heirloom grits, scallions
The Depot

124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn

Avg 4 (153 reviews)
Takeout
McEwen Farms Smoked Gouda Grits (GF,V)$7.00
Amsterdam Cafe

410 South Gay Street, Auburn

Avg 4.6 (3039 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Gulf shrimp, Hickory Grove Farms yellow corn grits, tasso cream sauce, GF
$grits$3.00
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Gulf shrimp, Hickory Grove Farms yellow grits, tasso cream sauce
