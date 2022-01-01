Grits in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve grits
FRENCH FRIES
The Hound
124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
blackened, domestically wild-caught shrimp, andouille cream, mcewen & sons heirloom grits, scallions
|Side McEwen & Sons Grits
|$6.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
blackened, domestic gulf shrimp, andouille cream, smoked gouda heirloom grits, scallions
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn
|McEwen Farms Smoked Gouda Grits (GF,V)
|$7.00