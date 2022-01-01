Pudding in Auburn
Auburn restaurants that serve pudding
More about Voodoo Wing Company
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Voodoo Wing Company
2059 S College St, Auburn
|Banana Pudding
|$3.99
More about The Depot
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Depot
124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn
|Bananas Foster French Toast Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Creme Brulee Custard, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Spiced Rum Caramel
More about Acre
Acre
210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn
|Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
|Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$10.00