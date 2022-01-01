Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Auburn

Auburn restaurants
Auburn restaurants that serve pudding

The Hound image

FRENCH FRIES

The Hound

124 Tichenor Ave, Auburn

Avg 4.7 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about The Hound
Voodoo Wing Company image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Voodoo Wing Company

2059 S College St, Auburn

Avg 4.4 (1607 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Pudding$3.99
More about Voodoo Wing Company
The Depot image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Depot

124 Mitcham Ave, Auburn

Avg 4 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Bananas Foster French Toast Bread Pudding$7.00
Creme Brulee Custard, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Spiced Rum Caramel
More about The Depot
Acre image

 

Acre

210 E Glenn Ave, Auburn

Avg 5 (4105 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Acre
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2353 Bent Creek Rd, Auburn

Avg 4 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Banana Pudding Quart$8.00
Fried Banana Pudding$6.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille

