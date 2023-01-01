Crepes in Aurora
Aurora restaurants that serve crepes
More about Pomegranate Restaurant
Pomegranate Restaurant
55 S Commons Dr, Aurora
|Glazed Strawberry Crepe
|$11.99
More about SYRUP (Aurora)
SYRUP (Aurora)
1961 West Galena Road, Aurora
|Crepes Berries & Yogurt
|$14.00
Vanilla bean Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola and honey drizzle with cinnamon.
|Crepes Lemon Berry
|$14.00
Filled with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with fresh berries and drizzled with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
|Crepes The Market
|$15.00
Ham off the bone, scrambled cage-free eggs, asparagus, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, dressed with hollandaise sauce and chives.