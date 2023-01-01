Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Aurora

Aurora restaurants that serve crepes

Pomegranate Restaurant

55 S Commons Dr, Aurora

TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Strawberry Crepe$11.99
SYRUP (Aurora)

1961 West Galena Road, Aurora

Takeout
Crepes Berries & Yogurt$14.00
Vanilla bean Greek yogurt, fresh berries, granola and honey drizzle with cinnamon.
Crepes Lemon Berry$14.00
Filled with lemon zested mascarpone, topped with fresh berries and drizzled with SYRUP made sweet cream syrup.
Crepes The Market$15.00
Ham off the bone, scrambled cage-free eggs, asparagus, Tillamook cheddar, caramelized onions, dressed with hollandaise sauce and chives.
