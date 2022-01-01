Nachos in Aurora
El camino Mexican restaurant
395 N Aurora Rd, Aurora
|#59 CHIPOTLE SHRIMP NACHOS
|$17.99
10 jumbo shrimp sautéed with peppers onions tomatoes melted cheese and chipotle sauce topped with guacamole sour cream and diced tomatoes
on a bed of Nacho chips
|NACHOS
|$11.99
Served with guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes on top.
|BUFFALO NACHOS
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken with Buffalo Sauce on a bed of tortilla chips covered in our creamy queso with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.