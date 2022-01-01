Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve nachos

El Camino image

 

El camino Mexican restaurant

395 N Aurora Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (934 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#59 CHIPOTLE SHRIMP NACHOS$17.99
10 jumbo shrimp sautéed with peppers onions tomatoes melted cheese and chipotle sauce topped with guacamole sour cream and diced tomatoes
on a bed of Nacho chips
NACHOS$11.99
Served with guacamole, sour cream and diced tomatoes on top.
BUFFALO NACHOS$14.99
Grilled Chicken with Buffalo Sauce on a bed of tortilla chips covered in our creamy queso with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about El camino Mexican restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Six Horses Tavern

30 Shawnee Trail, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tavern Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with a fresh black bean corn salsa, scallions, diced tomato, fresh jalapeno slices and our house made queso. ADD Short Rib +$5 or Chicken +$5
More about Six Horses Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Tacos

Salmon

Hummus

Fish Tacos

Cake

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston