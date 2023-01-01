Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Aurora

Go
Aurora restaurants
Toast

Aurora restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Evexia Cafe & Market

46 South Aurora Road, Aurora

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quart of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)$15.00
Black Beans, Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Tomato in a rich Veggie Broth served with Tortilla Strips (V/GF)
Bowl of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)$6.50
Black Beans, Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Tomato in a rich Veggie Broth served with Tortilla Strips (V/GF)
Cup of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)$5.00
Black Beans, Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Tomato in a rich Veggie Broth served with Tortilla Strips (V/GF)
More about Evexia Cafe & Market
El Camino image

 

El camino Mexican restaurant

395 N Aurora Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (934 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#86 TORTILLA SOUP$10.49
Classic Mexican soup with chicken, rice and spicy chipotle sauce. Topped with tortilla strips and sour cream.
More about El camino Mexican restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Aurora

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Hummus

Cinnamon Rolls

Burritos

Fajitas

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Aurora to explore

Kent

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Solon

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston