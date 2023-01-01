Tortilla soup in Aurora
Evexia Cafe & Market
46 South Aurora Road, Aurora
|Quart of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)
|$15.00
Black Beans, Corn, Poblano Peppers, Onions, and Tomato in a rich Veggie Broth served with Tortilla Strips (V/GF)
|Bowl of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)
|$6.50
|Cup of Tortilla Soup (V, GF)
|$5.00
