Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in South Lamar District

Go
South Lamar District restaurants
Toast

South Lamar District restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curried Cauliflower & Spinach Soup$5.49
More about Crepe Crazy
Item pic

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin - RT2

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
Curry Rice Bowl$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian
More about Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin - RT2

Browse other tasty dishes in South Lamar District

Chai Lattes

Cake

Pork Belly

Hot Chocolate

Karaage

Cookies

Map

More near South Lamar District to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

West Campus

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston