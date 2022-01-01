Curry in South Lamar District
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin
|Coconut Curried Cauliflower & Spinach Soup
|$5.49
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin - RT2
1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|#9 CURRY NU SKOOL (Vegan) 💥new🍜💥
|$13.50
Domo Curry Spice, Almond Milk Tonkotsu, Shroom Abura, Spinach, Atsuage Tofu, Corn, Kikurage, Scallions
*Contains Tree Nuts 🌰
|Curry Rice Bowl
|$6.50
Japanese Curry, Sweet Pickle
*Vegetarian