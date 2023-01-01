Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bainbridge Island

Bainbridge Island restaurants that serve enchiladas

Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE

4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE, Bainbridge Island

Enchiladas Suizas$17.75
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with our house tomatillo creamy sauce and Oaxaca cheese, served with cilantro lime rice & black beans
Enchiladas Chicken Mole$17.75
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with our house mole sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice & beans
More about Miguelito’s Grill & Cantina - 4569 Lynwood Center Rd NE
Miguelito's Cocina - 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4

321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4, Bainbridge Island

Enchiladas Suizas$17.75
Two chicken enchiladas smothered with our house tomatillo creamy sauce and Oaxaca cheese served with rice and beans
More about Miguelito's Cocina - 321 High School Road Northeast, Suite D-4

