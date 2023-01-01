Tacos in Ballwin
More about Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
WRAPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Circle 7 Ranch Taphouse and Grill
14412 Clayton Rd, Ballwin
|Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos
|$15.50
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper
Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro
Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca, - Served in Three Flour
Tortillas.
Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
|Gringo Tacos
|$13.00
Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
|Two Beef Tacos
|$8.50
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna Grilled Medium Rare, Pineapple Relish, and CilantroServed with Salsa Fresca, Served in Three Flour Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Three Blackened Tilapia Tacos Topped with Fresh Slaw Tossed
in Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour
Tortillas. Comes with 1 side recommended beans and rice!
