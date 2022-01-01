Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bangor

Bangor restaurants
Bangor restaurants that serve chili

FRENCH FRIES

Pepino's Mexican Restaurant

49 Park St, Bangor

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Con Carne - bowl$8.00
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
Chili Con Carne - cup$6.00
Red chili with meat and beans. Made with our basic red sauce, onions, peppers, ground pork, kidney and pinto beans. We also have a vegetarian version.
Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Bed of fries covered with chili and cheese. Topped with scallions and jalapeños.
More about Pepino's Mexican Restaurant
The Coffee Pot Sandwich Shop

652 Broadway, Bangor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DORITOS SPICY SWEET CHILI 9 1/4 oz$5.59
More about The Coffee Pot Sandwich Shop

