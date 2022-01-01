Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Peanut butter cookies in
Bar Harbor
/
Bar Harbor
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
Avg 4.7
(311 reviews)
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
$2.00
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
No reviews yet
GF Peanut Butter and Oat Cookies
$2.25
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
