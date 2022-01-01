Muffins in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve muffins
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Homemade Muffin
|$3.99
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
|Apple Cinnamon Muffin
|$3.00
|Pumpkin Donut Muffin
|$3.00
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
|Blueberry Muffins
|$3.75
|Banana Muffins w/cinnamon Streusel
|$3.75