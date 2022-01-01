Muffins in Bar Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast image

 

Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast

15 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Muffin$3.99
More about Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Item pic

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Apple Cinnamon Muffin$3.00
Pumpkin Donut Muffin$3.00
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor image

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffins$3.75
Banana Muffins w/cinnamon Streusel$3.75
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Choco-Latte Cafe image

 

Choco-Latte Cafe

240 Main Street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.00
Banana Nut Muffin$2.00
More about Choco-Latte Cafe

