Curry chicken in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve curry chicken

Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Curry Chicken Salad (Salad)$12.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on a bed of mixed greens. Served with chips.
Maple Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
A blend of breast and thigh chicken, mixed with dried cranberries, diced red onion, toasted pecans, parsley and a maple curry dressing served on our homemade focaccia! Served with chips.
Lunch image

 

Lunch

8 Mount Desert street, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken, onion, celery, jalapenos, golden raisins and mixed greens
