Grilled chicken in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor
|Grilled Chicken
|$9.95
More about Side Street Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Grilled Chicken Slider
|$8.95
Kid sized mini chicken slider. Served with y a side of ranch or bbq sauce.
*All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
|Jena's Jam w Grilled Chicken
|$19.95
Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch with grilled chicken. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.