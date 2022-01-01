Grilled chicken in Bar Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor

6 Pleasant St, Bar Harbor

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$9.95
More about Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor
Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Slider$8.95
Kid sized mini chicken slider. Served with y a side of ranch or bbq sauce.
*All kid's meals served with a giant chocolate chip cookie!
Jena's Jam w Grilled Chicken$19.95
Hearty bowl with seasoned black beans, rice, mixed cheeses, roasted vegetables and chipotle ranch with grilled chicken. *Our rice has butter, this cannot be made Vegan/Dairy Free.
More about Side Street Cafe

