Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

Siam Orchid

30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$6.00
Vegan; Mixed vegetables with tofu
More about Siam Orchid
Side Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Tomato Vegetable Soup$6.00
More about Side Street Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Garden Salad

Caprese Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Scallops

Turkey Bacon

Croissants

Ham Sandwiches

Pies

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1126 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (699 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (295 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston