Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Bar Harbor

Go
Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chai lattes

Mount Dessert Bakery image

CAKES

Mount Dessert Bakery

122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.7 (311 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$4.45
Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk and espresso
Iced Dirty Chai Latte$4.95
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk and a double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso over ice
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk over ice
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
Item pic

 

Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dirty Chai Latte$4.75
Sattwa Chai Blend (VG, GF) with a double espresso shot and steamed milk.
Iced Chai Latte (20oz)$5.65
Chai Latte$4.25
Sattwa Chai Blend (VG,GF) and steamed milk. A kick of spice and sweetness.
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter

Browse other tasty dishes in Bar Harbor

Blueberry Pies

Curry

Egg Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Chef Salad

Croissants

Map

More near Bar Harbor to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston