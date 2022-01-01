Chai lattes in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Mount Dessert Bakery
CAKES
Mount Dessert Bakery
122 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.45
Organic Sattwa Chai steamed with your choice of milk and espresso
|Iced Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.95
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk and a double shot (16 oz) or triple shot (20 oz) of espresso over ice
|Iced Chai Latte
|$4.00
Organic Sattwa Chai served with your choice of milk over ice
More about Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
Mother's Kitchen / Coffee Matter
1501 Maine Highway 102, Red Rock Corner
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$4.75
Sattwa Chai Blend (VG, GF) with a double espresso shot and steamed milk.
|Iced Chai Latte (20oz)
|$5.65
|Chai Latte
|$4.25
Sattwa Chai Blend (VG,GF) and steamed milk. A kick of spice and sweetness.