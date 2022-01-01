Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor restaurants
Toast

Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chili

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill image

 

Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill

191 Main st, Bar Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Vegetarian Chili$9.00
Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.
More about Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
Reel Pizza Cinerama image

PIZZA

Reel Pizza Cinerama

33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.6 (345 reviews)
Takeout
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (14")$24.00
salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (10")$19.50
salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage
More about Reel Pizza Cinerama

