Chili in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve chili
Jalapeños Cantina & Mexican Grill
191 Main st, Bar Harbor
|Loaded Vegetarian Chili
|$9.00
Served with tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, scallions and refried bean crema.
PIZZA
Reel Pizza Cinerama
33 Kennebec Pl, Bar Harbor
|The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (14")
|$24.00
salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage
|The Treasure of the Sierra Madre - Mild Chilis & Hot Sausage (10")
|$19.50
salsa verde, monterrey jack cheese, onion, roasted red pepper, mild green chilis, hot sausage