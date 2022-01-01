Salmon in Bar Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Side Street Cafe

49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$22.95
Cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon, baby spinach, sauteed shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette.
More about Side Street Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.8 (548 reviews)
Takeout
WILD CAUGHT SMOKED SALMON TOAST$16.95
multigrain, wild caught cold smoked salmon, herbed cashew cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, micro greens, capers, lemon (DF/SF)
*allergy warnings: tree nuts/wheat/gluten
More about THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
West Street Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

West Street Cafe

76 West Street, Bar Harbor

Avg 4.4 (3058 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Broiled Salmon$22.00
Baked Atlantic salmon with garlic butter
More about West Street Cafe

