Salmon in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Side Street Cafe
49 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$22.95
Cajun seasoned Atlantic salmon, baby spinach, sauteed shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor
|WILD CAUGHT SMOKED SALMON TOAST
|$16.95
multigrain, wild caught cold smoked salmon, herbed cashew cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, micro greens, capers, lemon (DF/SF)
*allergy warnings: tree nuts/wheat/gluten