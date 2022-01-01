Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Barnegat Light
/
Barnegat Light
/
Chicken Tenders
Barnegat Light restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Agnello's
1801 Central Avenue, Barnegat Light
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders (4)
$8.99
More about Agnello's
SEAFOOD
Daymark
404 Broadway, Barnegat Light
Avg 4.4
(2813 reviews)
Chicken Fingers
$13.00
More about Daymark
