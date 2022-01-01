Chicken salad in Barnegat
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Grilled or Blackened chicken breast