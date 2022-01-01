Barney's Grill
Come in and enjoy!
299 Havre St
Location
299 Havre St
East Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oliveira's East Boston
Brazilian BBQ - Buffet - Fast Food - Catering - Come in and enjoy!
Angela's Cafe
Authentic home-made mexican cuisine from Puebla, México 🇲🇽
#MICASAESTUCASA 💙
Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering
Oldest operating family deli in East Boston , since 1927 , long tradition of homemade menu items & community involvement to better serve our future.
We accommodate dining in & takeout as well as social & corporate catering for your next casual or special event.
Our goal is to not only serve your favorite foods but to make you our newest 'family' member.
La Hacienda - Everett
Come in and enjoy!!