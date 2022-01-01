Go
Toast

Barney's Grill

Come in and enjoy!

299 Havre St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

299 Havre St

East Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oliveira's East Boston

No reviews yet

Brazilian BBQ - Buffet - Fast Food - Catering - Come in and enjoy!

Angela's Cafe

No reviews yet

Authentic home-made mexican cuisine from Puebla, México 🇲🇽
#MICASAESTUCASA 💙

Sammy Carlo's Delicatessen & Catering

No reviews yet

Oldest operating family deli in East Boston , since 1927 , long tradition of homemade menu items & community involvement to better serve our future.
We accommodate dining in & takeout as well as social & corporate catering for your next casual or special event.
Our goal is to not only serve your favorite foods but to make you our newest 'family' member.

La Hacienda - Everett

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston