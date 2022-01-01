Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Batavia bars & lounges you'll love

Batavia restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Batavia

Gammon Coach House image

 

Gammon Coach House

3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$6.99
Served with Fries
Fried Cheese Curds$11.99
Served with Ranch or Marinara sauce
Chili$6.99
House made spicy bean chili
More about Gammon Coach House
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden

12 N River St, Batavia

Avg 4.3 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chipotle Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Fried, halved brussels sprouts, pickled with chipotle and spices, served with coffee barbecue.
Jumbo Wings$15.00
French cut chicken drumsticks crisped in the fryer, served with choice of sauce- Coq Au Vin, Coffee BBQ, Willy's Sauce (Hot) or Backfire Sauce (hotter).
State Champ$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with havarti cheese, tomato + bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
More about The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
Banner pic

BRISKET • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oak + Swine

107 E Wilson Street, Batavia

Avg 4.3 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O+S Burger$15.00
two 4oz patties, white American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, house mustard & fried egg.
Served with French Fries
Rodney$17.00
Pulled pork, bacon, apple slaw, House BBQ, on a brioche bun
Served with Fries
Kids Tenders$7.00
Three tenders, fried, served with french fries
More about Oak + Swine

