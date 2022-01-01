Batavia bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Batavia
Gammon Coach House
3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510, Batavia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Served with Fries
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$11.99
Served with Ranch or Marinara sauce
|Chili
|$6.99
House made spicy bean chili
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
12 N River St, Batavia
|Popular items
|Fried Chipotle Brussels Sprouts
|$6.00
Fried, halved brussels sprouts, pickled with chipotle and spices, served with coffee barbecue.
|Jumbo Wings
|$15.00
French cut chicken drumsticks crisped in the fryer, served with choice of sauce- Coq Au Vin, Coffee BBQ, Willy's Sauce (Hot) or Backfire Sauce (hotter).
|State Champ
|$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with havarti cheese, tomato + bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
BRISKET • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Oak + Swine
107 E Wilson Street, Batavia
|Popular items
|O+S Burger
|$15.00
two 4oz patties, white American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, house mustard & fried egg.
Served with French Fries
|Rodney
|$17.00
Pulled pork, bacon, apple slaw, House BBQ, on a brioche bun
Served with Fries
|Kids Tenders
|$7.00
Three tenders, fried, served with french fries