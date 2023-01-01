Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Reuben
Batavia restaurants that serve reuben
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
Avg 4.1
(1328 reviews)
Turkey Reuben Panini
$12.99
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Reuben Logs
$10.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
