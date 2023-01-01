Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Batavia

Alex's Place image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Alex's Place

8322 Park Road, Batavia

Avg 4.1 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben Panini$12.99
Turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co. image

 

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

109 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Logs$10.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.

