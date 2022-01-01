Fajita salad in Batesville
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style