Taco salad in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve taco salad

Fajita Taco Salad image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$7.75
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Taco Salad$5.50
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed.
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$5.50
Flour Tortilla bowl served with ground beef, shredded chichen or mixed, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, ask to be dry if you dont like the soupy style so we separate the cheese dip and lettuce!
Fajita Taco Salad$7.75
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style
More about Mi Ranchito lll

